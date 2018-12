Great Bear Announces Opening Date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Great Bear Ski Valley announced its opening day for the 2018-2019 season.

Great Bear will open for skiing and snowboarding with limited runs this weekend on Sunday.

On Saturday, December 8, Great Bear will host its annual Pre-Season Bash and Ski Swap from 1 to 7 p.m.

Great Bear also announced that Lazer Tubing is returning this season. You can head to greatbearpark.com for more information and tickets.