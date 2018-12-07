Judge Hears Arguments on Motion to Toss Fetal Heartbeat Law

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – A state court judge will hear arguments in a legal challenge to Iowa’s fetal heartbeat law, an abortion bill considered one of the strictest in the country.

The law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May would prohibit most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically around six weeks of pregnancy.

The law was to take effect in July 1, but a legal challenge by abortion providers, including Planned Parenthood and the Emma Goldman Clinic, halted its implementation.

The abortion providers and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa are asking Judge Michael Huppert to declare the law unconstitutional and end the case without a trial in what is called a summary judgment. A hearing will be held Friday.

The attorney for Reynolds and the state says there are many disputed issues that must be heard at trial.