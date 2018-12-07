Mother Pleads Not Guilty To Attempting To Murder Six-Month-Old Son

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Friday morning, Julia Alzoubaidi pleaded not guilty to attempting to murder her six-month-old son. She’s facing first-degree, premeditated attempted murder and felony child abuse for a child under seven charges.

On Friday, a judge reinstated her $250,000 cash bond.

In court, the state testified that the 34-year-old is not living with baby at this time, but with her parents. The judge ordered that she listen to the terms and conditions set forth by Child Protective Services while out on bond.

According to court documents, on October 16 at 3:34 a.m., Highway Patrol responded to a white mazda rolled in a ditch. Computer data later showed the car accelerated from 50 miles per hour to 70 miles per hour without breaking.

According to the affidavit, authorities found a baby on the bank of a river who appeared to not be breathing. Emergency room staff at Avera McKinnon later told authorities that the baby had water in his lungs.

Authorities also alleged that they found a handwritten letter in the center console of the car, which appeared to be a murder-suicide note. Alzoubaidi, a clinical psychologist, said she feared her child had reactive attachment disorder. She wrote that her son cried whenever she held him. According to court documents, she also told police she tried to jump into shallow water to kill herself.

According to court documents, Alzoubaidi’s husband told authorities that his wife suffered from anxiety and depression, but had not been taking her medication while pregnant and breastfeeding.

If convicted of both charges, Alzoubaidi could face 40 years in prison. According to a scheduling order, her next court date is January 18th at 9 a.m.