PREP BOY’S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-SF Christian Pulls Away From Lennox & Harrisburg Rallies Past Western Christian

Opening Night For Boy's High School Basketball In South Dakota
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS & HARRISBURG, S.D.  —  The South Dakota boy’s prep basketball season began with a pair of thrillers along Cliff Avenue.

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers, ranked #2 in Class A, pulled away to defeat Lennox 57-45.  Meanwhile in AA the Harrisburg Tigers rallied from an early ten point hole to defeat visiting Western Christian out of Iowa 66-55.

