PREP GIRL’S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-O’Gorman, Lincoln & Lennox Win On Opening Night

South Dakota Girl's Basketball Season Begins
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  The South Dakota high school girl’s basketball season got off to a very good start for a trio of highly ranked teams.

AA’s #1-Ranked O’Gorman got 18 points from Emma Ronsiek to lead them to a 53-40 victory at  crosstown rival Roosevelt.  Meanwhile Emma Osmundson paced #4 Lincoln with 21 points in their 53-44 victory over Watertown.

Finally in Class A the #2 Lennox Orioles won 55-44 at #4 Sioux Falls Christian.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

