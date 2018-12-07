PREP GIRL’S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP-O’Gorman, Lincoln & Lennox Win On Opening Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota high school girl’s basketball season got off to a very good start for a trio of highly ranked teams.

AA’s #1-Ranked O’Gorman got 18 points from Emma Ronsiek to lead them to a 53-40 victory at crosstown rival Roosevelt. Meanwhile Emma Osmundson paced #4 Lincoln with 21 points in their 53-44 victory over Watertown.

Finally in Class A the #2 Lennox Orioles won 55-44 at #4 Sioux Falls Christian.

