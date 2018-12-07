South Dakota Students Contribute Letters to Santa for Make-A-Wish Fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Students from many schools around South Dakota were in Sioux Falls today for a massive fundraising effort.

For the last 11 years, Macy’s has donated $1 to Make-A-Wish for every letter written to Santa. Since today is National Believe Day, Macy’s is doubling its donations.

Schools around the state coordinated letter-writing campaigns. The response was particularly strong in Mitchell, bringing in 2,900 letters.

“All we had to tell them was this going to help Make-A-Wish so much Macy’s helping them. They were willing to do it. They were like this is easy, an easy thing to do, let’s do it,” said Mitchell high school student Maggie Kattner.

You can help too. Just drop your letter off at Macy’s or write one online at macys.com/believe.

The campaign runs through Christmas Eve.