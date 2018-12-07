Sioux Falls Sweeps Concordia-St. Paul On Hardwood

Women Victorious 83-74, Men Win 91-81

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Led by 25 points from Kaely Hummel and a career-high 17 by Gloria Mulumba, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (6-1, 2-0 NSIC) recorded its fifth consecutive win with an 83-74 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference win over Concordia St. Paul on Friday night at the Stewart Center. USF’s victory in its NSIC home opener also provided 11th year head coach Travis Traphagen with his 200th career victory at USF.

“I am really pleased with the effort we showed on the defensive end,” said Traphagen, whose team held onto first-place in the NSIC South at 2-0. “Kaely (Hummel) and Gloria (Mulumba) were really good on the offensive end but I was really proud of the effort of everyone tonight,” he said. . “When you get to 200 wins, you have to thank a lot of players and coaches who have been part of this,” he said.

Hummel, who reached double-digits for a 59th time, had her season-high 25 after hitting 7-of-14 field goals with 3-of-7 from three-point range. Hummel, who had three rebounds and an assist, was 8-of-9 from the foul line with four straight in the final minute as USF held off CSP late in the game.

Mulumba had her career-high of 17 as she came off the bench to make 8-of-11 field goals in 16 minutes. Also reaching double digits was Mariah Szymanski with 14 points with six field goals in 10 shots. She also had three rebounds and a steal.

For the game, USF was effective on offense by shooting 49.2 percent with 31 field goals on 63 attempts. While USF was just 5-of-16 from three-point range, they made 16-of-19 from the foul line. USF, which had a 37-34 edge on the boards, had 11 assists, six steals and only six turnovers.

The Golden Bears had three in double digits led by Anna Schmitt, who had 17, and Lindsay Dorr with 16 points and 13 rebounds. CSP was 28-of-60 from the floor for 46.7 percent and just 5-of-15 from three-point range.

Game Breakdown —

USF, which hit 41.2 percent (7-of-17 field goals) in the first quarter, was able to take a 21-20 lead as Kiara James, who had six points and a rebound on the night, hit a pair of foul shots with three seconds to play. Hummel opened the scoring with a three at the 9:30 mark for a 3-2 lead. After a steal, Augusta Thramer converted a layup for 10-9 lead with five minutes to go in quarter. At the 3:39 mark, Andi Mataloni made a three for a 15-13 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Hummel drove for a lay-up and converted the three-point play for a 25-20 lead with 8:47 to play. After a CSP score, Szymanski also drove and converted a three-point play for a 28-22 lead with 8:21 to play. USF owned a 34-28 lead (4:08, 2nd Q) after a pair of Szymanski drives and baskets. CSP followed with a 10-2 run to tie the game at 38 at halftime. In the quarter, USF hit 7-of-15 shots for 46 percent while CSP was 7-of-17 for 41.2 percent.

With three-point shots from Anna Goodhope, who had seven points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Hummel plus a jumper from Krystal Carlson, USF used an 8-0 run for a 50-42 lead at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter. CSP answered with a 9-4 run to cut the USF lead to 54-51 with 3:31 to play in the third. At the break USF, which shot 56.3 percent (9-of-16) for the quarter, led 60-56.

Early in the fourth quarter, Mulumba took a feed from Goodhope for a lay-up as USF took a 64-61 lead with 6:04 to play. Mulumba, who had nine points in the fourth quarter, scored again on a drive to basket for a 70-66 lead with three minutes to play in the game. Then, after Mulumba converted a three-point play, Hummel hit a three and Szymanski made a lay-up as USF had an 8-2 run for a 78-72 lead with 55 seconds left in the game. From there, USF made 5-of-6 free throws, including four straight from Hummel, to ice the game and give Traphagen his milestone win.

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Cougars improved to 7-1 with a 91-81 victory over Concordia-St. Paul on Friday night at the Stewart Center in Sioux Falls.

USF’s Drew Guebert led all scorers with 28 points. Trevon Evans added 23 while Justin Taylor scored 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds. Bryndan Matthews led the Golden Bears with 23 points.

-Recaps courtesy USF Athletics