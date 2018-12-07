SMSU Splits Hoops Doubleheader With Mankato

Mustang Women Win 74-73, Men Fall 75-67

WOMEN’S RECAP

MARSHALL, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State snapped a 23-game losing streak to Minnesota State in NSIC women’s basketball with a 74-73 victory over the Mavericks on Friday night at the R/A Facility.

SMSU advanced to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC while MSU dropped to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the NSIC. The last time the Mustangs defeated the Mavericks was during the 2004-05 season in Marshall.

Erin Baxter led the Mustangs with 19 points while Meleah Reinhart added 15 and Abuk Akoi added a career-high 12 points. Sara Teske led the team with five steals and Akoi led with five blocks.

The Mustangs recorded 20 steals, marking the first time reaching the 20 steal mark since Nov. 27, 2009, against Chadron State.

SMSU shot 49 percent (28 of 57) from the field and 18 percent from beyond the arc while the MSU shot 44 percent (28 of 63) and 57 percent (8 of 14) from the three-point line.

MSU was led by Rylee Menster with 12 points, followed by Kirsten Klitzke and Tayla Stuttley with 10.

MSU opened the game scoring a 6-1 lead after Drost goes for three consecutive baskets. With a layup from Reinhart, a pair of free throws and a layup from Sarah Buysse, the Mustangs were able to tie the game at 6-6. The Mustangs trailed again for the remainder of the first period until two free throws from Erin Baxter would tie the game at 20-20 with seconds to go. The Mavericks created a lead at the near end with three seconds to go as MSU’s Monica Muth connects with a jumper.

The Mustangs opened the second period with 12-1 run to gain a 32-23 lead. The Mustangs held the lead throughout despite an 8-0 run by the Mavericks to end the second half 36-33.

MSU extended its run going for an 11-0 run to go up 44-38 with 6:35 to go in the third quarter. SMSU scored two layups from Akoi and Baxter. Rodning and Reinhart then went to line to make all four free-throws to come within two points. As the Mustangs’ trailed 46-44, Mateya Hutton drained a three-point in the corner to put the Mustangs up 47-46. SMSU maintained the lead going into the fourth quarter, 55-53.

SMSU opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run with a three-pointer from Rodning and two from Baxter. MSU was able to tie the game at 69-69 with two three-pointers and a layup but the Mustangs kept the lead as Rodning made two free-throws.

With the Mustangs up 71-69, Rodning earned a steal followed by a layup from Reinhart to create a four-point lead. MSU is followed and goes to the line to come within two points at 73-71.

With 14 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Reinhart went to the line to advance the Mustangs’ lead to 74-71. MSU’s Rachel Schumski scored a layup with 10 seconds left to make the score 74-73. SMSU turned the ball over on the ensuing inbound pass, but MSU’s Brooke Tonsfeldt missed a layup as time expired and the Mustangs secured the victory.

Southwest Minnesota State (4-3, 1-1 NSIC) hosts Concordia-St. Paul (4-3, 0-2 NSIC) on Saturday night at 4 p.m. in the R/A Facility.

MEN’S RECAP

MARSHALL, Minn. – For the second straight game, Southwest Minnesota State struggled from 3-point range, making just 2 of 19 from long-range and suffered a 75-67 loss to Minnesota State in NSIC men’s basketball at the R/A Facility on Friday night.

SMSU, which dropped its second straight game, falls to 5-3 overall, 0-2 NSIC. MSU improves to 5-2 overall, 2-0 NSIC.

SMSU, which entered the game ranked first in Division II in 3-point field goal percentage at 49 percent, is a combined 10 of 41 from 3-point range in its two NSIC losses.

Ryan Bruggeman scored a career-high 36 points to pace the Mustang offense, making 13 of 23 field goals, while connecting on 9 of 10 from the free throw line. He moved into sole possession of third place in the SMSU career scoring list during the game, surpassing Jordan Miller. Bruggeman has now scored 1,580 points in 104 games

Kenny Byers (12) and Taylor Schafer (11) both reached double figures in scoring for SMSU, while Steven McNease led the squad with 12 rebounds.

SMSU closed the game shooting 40 percent (26 of 68) from the field and held a 39-33 rebound edge.

MSU shot 52 percent (31 of 60) from the field and connected on eight of 24 from 3-point range. Kevin Krieger scored 16 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Mavericks, while Carlos Anderson added 16 points.

SMSU struggled shooting to open the game falling behind 12-4 in the opening six minutes. Kenny Byers scored four straight points followed by a layup by Bruggeman to trim the deficit at 12-10.

MSU would later build its largest lead of the half at 22-12 with 7:44 remaining, but seven straight points by Bruggeman, capped by a three-point play at the 5:58 mark cut the Maverick advantage to 22-19.

The Mavericks answered back and eventually took a 27-19 lead, but the Mustangs would rally and tie the game with just under a minute on the clock on a put-back field goal by McNease to make the score 31-31 heading into the halftime break.

SMSU shot 40 percent in the opening half, but made just 1 of 9 3-pointers. MSU shot 43 percent in the opening half with three 3-pointers.

Bruggeman scored 16 points in the first half on 7 of 12 shooting.

MSU stormed out of the gates to open the second half, jumping out to a 46-35 lead at the 15:56 mark. The Mavericks would later hold a 55-43 advantage midway through the half before the Mustangs rallied with six straight points to cut the deficit to 55-49 following a McNease layup with 8:17 remaining.

MSU would later hold a pair of 14-point leads, including 69-55 with three minutes left, but SMSU wouldn’t go away and score nine straight points in two minutes to make the score 69-64 with one minute left in the game. With a chance to cut the MSU lead to one possession, SMSU turned the ball over with 50 seconds remaining and MSU made enough plays down the stretch to fend off SMSU and seal the victory.

Southwest Minnesota State concludes its nine-game season-opening homestand tomorrow night taking on Concordia-St. Paul (4-3, 0-2 NSIC) starting at 6 p.m.

-Highlights Courtesy Midco SN

-Recaps Courtesy SMSU Athletics