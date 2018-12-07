Stopping Triple Option Key To Victory For SDSU At Kennesaw State

FCS Quarterfinal Tomorrow At 1 PM In Georgia

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For South Dakota State to advance to the FCS Semifinals for a second straight season they’ll have to figure out the triple option, something that has given them fits in the past.

Led by Walter Payton finalist quarterback Chandler Burk’s 29 rushing touchdowns, Kennesaw State has the top rushing attack in the FCS with more than 350 yards per game behind their triple option. It’s a style of offense the Jacks haven seen since 2016 when they gave up more than 400 rushing yards in a 38-31 home loss to Cal Poly.

There aren’t many players left from that defense, and this unit has played well of late, allowing less than a hundred yards on the ground to three of their last five opponents. They’ll need to do that again since the Owls will try to control the time of possession and keep SDSU’s potent offense off of the field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM tomorrow on ESPN 3.