Texas Man Killed in South Dakota Truck Crash Identified

IONA, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a Texas man who died in a vehicle crash in south central South Dakota’s Lyman County.

The Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Michelet Joseph of Houston failed to negotiate a curve on state Highway 47 south of Iona early Monday and lost control of the commercial truck he was driving.

It went in the ditch and rolled on its top. Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene.