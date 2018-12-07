USF Names Pam Gohl as Next Athletic Director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The University of Sioux Falls has named Pam Gohl as the next Athletic Director.

Gohl has been with USF since 2012 and has served as Interim Athletic Director for USF, once from January to April of 2014, and in September of this year after Josh Snyder stepped down. Gohl most recently served as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance and Senior Woman Administrator at USF.

Before joining USF, Gohl was a successful head women’s basketball coach for Minnesota State-Mankato and led the Mavericks to the school’s first-ever NCAA DII Championship in 2008-09.

“I am humbled and honored for this opportunity at the University of Sioux Falls,” Gohl said. “I am excited to continue to work in a new capacity with the student-athletes, coaches, staff and the USF community with its tremendous fan base as we build on past success and create a shared vision of growth and achievement in the future.”

President Bradfield says Gohl is the right person to build on the strong tradition of USF athletics.

Gohl will begin her new position immediately.