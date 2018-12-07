Walleye War: Lake Tourism Officials to Fish Off on Facebook

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – When tourism spokesmen for two top ice fishing destinations in the Upper Midwest go head to head in January, there could be a lot on the line – their fishing lines, anyway.

Tanner Cherney at North Dakota’s Devils Lake and Joe Henry at Minnesota’s Lake of the Woods are facing off in a walleye fishing competition Jan. 3 that will be carried live on Facebook.

There’s nothing fishy about it. The goal of the Walleye War is to have a little fun and to highlight the two lakes that are popular destinations for anglers.

Henry says ice fishing is part of the regional culture, and he and Cherney plan to have fun showcasing the sport and the lakes.

The Facebook fish-off should all be fun and games … until someone loses a walleye.