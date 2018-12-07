Wolsey-Wessington Football Coach Takes Plea Deal for DUI

HURON, S.D. – A South Dakota high school football coach has accepted a plea deal after he was arrested for DUI last month.

Wolsey-Wessington coach Gordon Hooks received a suspended imposition provided he doesn’t have any convictions for a year.

Hooks was stopped on November 8th for speeding in a vehicle owned by the school district. Authorities say he refused a breathalyzer test and tried to hide marijuana by swallowing it.

The results of a blood draw showed Hook’s alcohol level to be .028.

Marijuana and ingestion charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

No word yet on Hooks’ employment with the school district.