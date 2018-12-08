#8 Briar Cliff Rolls Over Dakota State

Trojans Fall On The Road 95-60

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Nationally-ranked No. 8 Briar Cliff (Iowa) of the Great Plains Athletic Conference scored the game’s first eight points, fueling to a 95-60 non-conference men’s basketball contest at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans dropped their fifth straight game, falling to 2-9 overall record on the season. The Chargers, who advanced to the quarterfinals round of the NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Tournament last season, raised their overall record to 10-1.

Briar Cliff made all three baskets and two free-throws in the first two minutes and ten seconds of the game, racing to an 8-0 lead. The Trojans ended their scoring drought with a pair of free-throws by Brady Van Holland with 17:31 on the clock (DSU trailed 8-2).

Trailing 18-9, Dakota State went on a 5-0 scoring run to cut BCU’s lead to 18-14 and forced to burn their first timeout with 12:15 left in the first-half.

The Chargers would close the first-half with a 24-10 scoring run to balloon their lead to 42-24. BCU shot a blazing 56.3 percent from the field (18-of-32), while holding DSU to 31.3 percent from the field (10-of-32).

Dakota State quickly scored the first five points of the second-half, thanks to a basket by Justin Folkers followed by a 3-pointer by Cody Muilenburg. BCU was forced to call a timeout as their lead was reduced to 42-29 with 19:10 remaining.

The Trojans could not get closer than 13 points for the second time at 50-37 after a 3-pointer by Brady Elder with 17:05 left. The Chargers secured the victory after maintaining their double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

BCU outscored DSU 53-36 in the second-half.

Josh McGreal scored 12 points for the Trojans. Mitchell Biever tallied 12 points (career-high) off the bench. Elder added 11 points. Folkers and Anthony Costello each had six points.

Van Holland had five points and grabbed five rebounds for Dakota State. Muilenburg produced four assists. Trent Ambrose had two blocked shots.

Jackson Lamb posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Chargers. Kyle Boerhave had a game-high 18 points on his 9-of-11 field goal shooting. Jay Wolfe had 14 points and four assists. Ethan Freidel scored 11 points and contributed a game-high six assists. Austin Roetman had 10 points off the bench.

Briar Cliff shot 54.2 percent overall from the field (39-of-72) compared to Dakota State 35.8 percent (24-of-67). The Chargers were 11-of-28 from the 3-point arc (39.3 percent), while The Trojans made nine 3-pointers in 26 attempts (34.6 percent). BCU dished out 28 assists in the game. DSU had 18 assists.

BCU had 25 more rebounds than DSU. The Chargers pulled down 51 rebounds compared to the Trojans’ 26 rebounds.

Briar Cliff outscored Dakota State 52-20 inside the paint and 14-3 in second-chance points.

Dakota State looks to end their losing skid as they stay on the road Wednesday evening. The Trojans face another opponent from the GPAC conference, Mount Marty (S.D.). Tip-off from the Cimpl Arena is set for 7 p.m. in Yankton, S.D.

-Recap Courtesy DSU Athletics