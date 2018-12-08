Community Makes Blankets For Those in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- What started out as around 20 people making 100 blankets has skyrocketed into a full out community event. Hundreds of people gathered at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary to take part in a yearly tradition.

If you ask someone to describe Sioux Falls this is the answer they might give.

“It is a very big and small town. People take care of each other in this community and that is one of the best reasons to live right here in the Sioux Empire,” said Project Warm-Up Organizer, Tracy Vik.

They also know how to throw a big party. Try the biggest blanket making party you’ve ever seen.

“Were making blankets for families in need,” said Washington High School Sophomore, Emily Gonzalez.

Over the past twelve years Project Warm-Up has become a community wide project and that’s even more apparent this year for the thirteenth annual Project Warm-Up.

“I never imagined it would be possible that we’d give out 21,000 blankets. That is incredible and it’s just because of the generosity of the community that it’s happened,” said Vik.

Scissors needed to stay sharp because people had a lot of hard work ahead of them. The goal was to make 3,000 more fleece blankets, which will help out many causes including homeless children, those fighting cancer and Habitat For Humanity.

“It’s wonderful because it doesn’t matter how young or old you are you’re capable of making a difference in the life of someone else,” said Vik.

Everyone is doing their part including 4th grader Elena Schellpfeffer.

“It means a lot to the people who really don’t have warmth and it helps the community a lot,” said Schellpfeffer.

It’s become a feel good family tradition.

“It’s really nice to know that you’re helping the world to be a better place,” said Schellpfeffer.

Showing just how enormous this “big small town” can be when everybody comes together.

“Doing something that’s bigger than myself,” said Gonzalez.

So far this year Project Warm-Up has collected a total of 1,869 blankets.