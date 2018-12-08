Father, Son Sentenced to Life in Prison for Fatally Shooting Man in Martin

MARTIN, S.D. (AP) – A father and his adult son who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man in Martin in two years ago have been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole.

The two, 58-year-old Daniel Ceplecha and 24-year-old Rangler Ceplecha were sentenced Nov. 30 in federal court.

Both father and son pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in February in the shooting death of Moses Red Bear.

Firefighters found Red Bear’s body while extinguishing a grass fire in western Bennett County in November 2016.