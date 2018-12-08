Jackrabbits Down #21 Drake

SDSU Women Pull Upset 80-71

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In a battle of mid-major powers, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team recorded an 80-71 win over No. 21 Drake Saturday afternoon in front of 1,711 fans at Frost Arena.

Madison Guebert, one of four Jackrabbits scoring in double figures, led SDSU (6-3) with 21 points. Myah Selland added 16 points while Tagyn Larson and Sydney Palmer each scored 11 points. Guebert sank five 3-point field goals in the contest, four of them in the first half.

Drake (8-2) was led by Sara Rhine’s 22 points. Sammie Bachrodt and Becca Hittner added 18 and 12 points, respectively.

The Bulldogs entered the game as the top-ranked team in the mid-major poll while the Jackrabbits were sixth.

SDSU had runs of 7-0 and 8-0 to lead 24-15 after the first quarter. Guebert scored eight points and Selland added six more in the first 10 minutes.

After holding a 28-22 lead, the Jackrabbits scored their next 12 points via a 3-point field goal or a three-point play. Selland started the run with a 3-pointer at 5:37 for a 31-22 lead before Macy Miller sank a layup and free throw for a 34-24 lead at 5:02. Guebert then made back-to-back 3-pointers for a 40-26 lead at 3:35. SDSU led 45-35 at halftime as Guebert led the way with 16 points and Selland pitched in 12. Rhine kept Drake close with 14 points.

Palmer scored nine-straight points in the third quarter to give the Jackrabbits a 58-46 lead with 4:32 left. After trading baskets, Drake closed the third quarter with a 10-2 run to come within four, 62-58.

The Bulldogs came within one point, 62-61, on Hittner’s 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter. Guebert gave the Jacks a 68-65 lead with a shot in the lane at 3:26. She then stole a pass before adding a 3-pointer for a 71-65 lead at 2:52. Tylee Irwin hit a 3-pointer for a 74-67 lead at 1:49 before SDSU closed the game by making six of 10 free throws.

Notes

South Dakota State extended its home win streak to seven games.

The Jackrabbits improve to 8-26 against ranked teams and 4-5 in Frost Arena.

SDSU last defeated a ranked team March 19, 2016, when it beat Miami, 74-71, in the NCAA Tournament. The last home win over a ranked team was Dec. 15, 2015, when the Jacks downed DePaul, 88-79.

With nine points today, Miller is 18 short of becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer. She also needs 130 points to become the first women’s basketball player at State to reach the 2,000-point plateau. The senior needs 408 points to finish her career as The Summit League’s all-time scoring leader, passing Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper (2,277; 2009-12).

Guebert moved up to 11 th in career scoring and now has 1,460 career points.

in career scoring and now has 1,460 career points. With five 3-pointers today, Guebert is now 14 treys shy becoming the SDSU’s and Summit League’s career leader in 3-pointers, passing Jackrabbit Jill Young’s (2008-11) 305 treys.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its three-game homestand Wednesday at 7 p.m. against No. 3 Oregon.

-Highlights & Recaps Courtesy SDSU Athletics