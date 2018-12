Roosevelt Fends Off O’Gorman

Riders Boys Win Season Opener 55-50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Roosevelt Rough Riders won the boy’s basketball season opener over city rival O’Gorman 55-50 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. Carson Devericks led the Riders with 20 points while Tyler Feldkamp added 15. Jeremy Jones paced the Knight with 20 points.

