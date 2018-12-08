Santa Visits the Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-It wouldn’t be the holiday season without Santa Claus. On Dec. 8th, he visited the Great Plains Zoo for a special event. Breakfast With Santa invites families to visit for food and crafts, including a letter making station. Kids can write a letter to Santa and hand deliver it to Santa himself. Of course they can also take a photo with him.

“This is a very long tradition and the fun part is we see kids come and be put on Santa’s lap as babies and then every year we see them grow up, so it’s really become a great family tradition for so many of our zoo members and guests,” said Elizabeth Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo.

The next couple months people can enjoy seeing the zoo’s winter animals. They will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.