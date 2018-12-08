Scoreboard Saturday, December 8th

Scores For Saturday, December 8, 2018
Zach Borg,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2018
NBA
Portland 113, Timberwolves 105

NBA G-League
Skyforce 129, Texas 108

USHL
Stampede 5, Texas 1

College Football
FCS Quarterfinals @ Kennesaw, GA
SDSU 27, Kennesaw State 17

Men’s College Basketball
UMKC 65, USD 63

MSU-Mankato 87, Sioux Falls 84

Augustana 91, Upper Iowa 76

Northern State 88, UM-Crookston 75

SMSU 90, Concordia-St. Paul 76

Briar Cliff 90, Dakota State 65

Midland 74, Northwestern 73

Dordt 81, Hastings 75

Dakota Wesleyan 75, Doane 66

Mount Marty 70, Concordia 69

Women’s College Basketball
SDSU 80, Drake 71

Sioux Falls 80, MSU-Mankato 68

Augustana 86, Upper Iowa 52

UM-Crookston 61, Northern State 54

Concordia-St. Paul 66, SMSU 63

Northwestern 91, Midland 75

Dordt 85, Hastings 66

Dakota Wesleyan 71, Doane 54

Concordia 99, Mount Marty 68

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 76, James Valley Christian 57

Bison 52, Newell 41

Brandon Valley 79, Spearfish 35

Canistota 59, Gayville-Volin 44

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Miller 55

Clark/Willow Lake 80, Sioux Valley 62

Faulkton 52, Wessington Springs 47, OT

Garretson 53, Chester 36

Groton Area 71, Leola/Frederick 48

Harding County 60, Lead-Deadwood 57

Huron 49, Mitchell 48

Unity Christian, Orange City 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 42

Jones County 64, Highmore-Harrold 54

Lemmon 61, McLaughlin 43

Little Wound 75, Crow Creek 71

Madison 60, Elk Point-Jefferson 54

Marty Indian 68, Santee, Neb. 28

Milbank 63, Waubay/Summit 53

Omaha Nation, Neb. 74, Flandreau Indian 61

Parker 60, McCook Central/Montrose 49

Parkston 85, Avon 34

Potter County 74, Lyman 44

Red Cloud 69, Hill City 30

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 41

Sioux Falls Christian 71, West Central 45

St. Thomas More 81, Chamberlain 52

Tea Area 83, Dakota Valley 73

Todd County 84, Bennett County 46

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Menno 47

Wall 59, Edgemont 51

West Sioux, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 49

Yankton 56, Rapid City Stevens 42

Hills-Beaver Creek 71, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 65

Luverne 69, Fairmont 49

Marshall 87, St. Peter 72

Pipestone 72, Blue Earth Area 47

Southwest Minnesota Christian 72, Windom 47

Worthington 82, New Ulm 60

Energy Classic

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 45

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament

Third Place

Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Brandon Valley 80, Spearfish 29

Canistota 52, Gayville-Volin 20

Clark/Willow Lake 63, Sioux Valley 47

Corsica/Stickney 60, Colome 17

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Madison 28

Ethan 70, Hanson 44

Faith 75, Kadoka Area 44

Highmore-Harrold 60, Jones County 30

Hill City 61, Red Cloud 59

James Valley Christian 40, Aberdeen Christian 32

Lead-Deadwood 58, Harding County 21

Little Wound 81, Crow Creek 68

Lyman 57, Potter County 36

Marty Indian 56, Santee, Neb. 46

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 34

Miller 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Mitchell 78, Huron 66

New Underwood 56, Dupree 25

Newell 66, Bison 30

Pine Ridge 76, St. Francis Indian 67

Unity Christian, Orange City 66, MOC-Floyd Valley 57

Ponca, Neb. 29, Irene-Wakonda 19

Rapid City Stevens 44, Yankton 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

Sturgis Brown 46, Pierre 45

Tea Area 72, Dakota Valley 63

Todd County 87, Bennett County 20

Wall 54, Edgemont 35

West Sioux, Iowa 70, Alcester-Hudson 28

White River 72, Stanley County 16

Hills-Beaver Creek 33, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 29

Jackson County Central 75, Southwest Minnesota Christian 71

Luverne 48, Fairmont 45

New Ulm 67, Marshall 53

St. Peter 65, Pipestone 38

Waseca 81, Worthington 65

Windom 61, St. James Area 59, OT

Energy Classic

Rapid City Central 84, Scottsbluff, Neb. 33

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament

Third Place

Great Plains Lutheran 59, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 37

H.S. Wrestling
Faulkton Invite
1.  Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (201)

2.  Oakes (184)

3.  Clark/Willow Lake (143)

4.  Sisseton (129)

5.  Mobridge/Pollock (123)

Rapid City Invite
1.  RC Stevens (204.5)

2.  Windsor (187.5)

3.  Bismarck (175.5)

4.  Pierre (153)

5.  Aberdeen (147.5)

