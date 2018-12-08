Sioux Falls & Mankato Split Entertaining Doubleheader At Stewart Center

USF Women Win 80-68 While Men Fall 87-84 In OT

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Led by the duo 20-point performances from junior guards Mariah Szymanski and Kaely Hummel, the University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (7-1, 3-0 NSIC) recorded a sixth consecutive win by rallying from a double-digit deficit and recording an 80-68 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) victory over Minnesota State on Friday at the Stewart Center.

The Cougars stayed in a tie at the top of the NSIC with a third straight league win to open the season. A night after recording his 200th win, USF head coach Travis Traphagen added one to his career total as the Cougars rallied to earn the their seventh win in eight starts this season.

“I certainly thought we had some good moments on offense and defended well after a slow start,” said Traphagen, whose team improved to 3-0 at home. “We have to rebound better and correct our turnover issues. Still, it was a great win because we fought back, made shots and defended.”

After trailing 18-7 early, the Cougars responded with a 24-12 advantage in the second quarter and carried a lead for the rest of the game. USF had as much as a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter at 73-58 with 5:43 to go.

Hummel, who had a team-high four assists, had 20 points for the second straight night as she made 6-of-13 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point range. Hummel recorded her 60th double-digit scoring game of her career and increased her career point total to 825.

Syzmanski, who reached double-digits for the fourth time this season, reached 20 points for the first time this season. She made 7-of-14 shots from the field and 2-of-6 from three-point range while grabbing three rebounds.

For the third time this season, freshman guard Hannah Jones reached double-digits with 11 points while grabbing a team-high five rebounds, dishing two assists and recording a steal. Anna Goodhope had nine points, three rebounds and both an assist and steal in 20 minutes on the floor.

In a game with two times and six lead changes, USF made 45 percent from the field by hitting 27-of-60 field goals. Key to the win was USF’s perimeter game in which the Cougars made 11-of-21 from three-point range for 52.4 percent. MSU had a height advantage and used it to own a 45-30 rebound margin. Both teams had turnover issues with the Cougars committing 16 and MSU, 18.

The Mavericks, which fell to 1-2 in league play, had 14 points from Brooke Tonsfeldt and a double double from Rachel Shumski with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

While MSU had a 42-28 advantage of points in the paint, 21-16 edge in points off turnovers and a 19-6 margin second change points, the Cougars shooting made the difference, particularly from three-point range. USF had the 11-5 advantage in threes and outshot MSU, which made 42.6 percent on 29-of-68 shooting.

Game Breakdown

In the opening half, USF trailed MSU by 11 midway through the first quarter before rallying back and taking a nine-point halftime lead at 44-35. MSU had an 11-0 run early game to take a 14-4 lead before Hummel knocked in a three-pointer to draw USF within 14-7. The Cougars had six turnovers in the opening six minutes as they trailed 18-7 with 3:48 to play in the first quarter.

At that point, USF answered with a 13-5 run, keyed by the three-ball. First, Goodhope hit back-to-back threes with one at the 1:37 mark cutting MSU’s lead to 20-15. Then, Jones made a three with 25 seconds left in the quarter to draw USF with three (23-20).

USF opened the second quarter with five straight points and a 25-23 lead after Jones converted a three-point play. Hummel followed with a drive and jumper in the lane for a 30-27 lead at the six minute mark. With 4:42 to play, freshman forward Kiara James made a turnaround basket inside and was fouled with her conversion providing USF with a 35-31 lead. Hummel hit a three with 1:24 to play for a 40-33 lead. As the half was closing, USF received a late basket from Szymanski with six seconds left for a 44-35 advantage.

With 6:17 left in the third quarter, Hummel hit another three and Jones had a steal and fast break lay-up to increase USF’s lead to 10 points. Then, junior Jessie Geer had a pair of foul shots as the Cougars led, 53-41, at the 5:19 mark. James hit a basket inside for a 55-44 lead but MSU answered with a three to cut the lead to eight. Szymanski had a drive and score with a minute to go for a 59-47 advantage.

In the fourth quarter, Syzmanski knocked down a three at the 7:20 mark as USF pushed the lead to 67-54. MSU scored four straight points to cut the deficit to 67-58 with 6:28 on the clock. But Szymanski again answered with a three as USF regained a 12-point lead at 70-58.

On the next possession, Goodhope converted her third three of the game for a 73-58 lead and only 5:20 was left on the clock. While MSU tried to rally, USF had an offensive answer most of the night. With 1:54 to play, Hummel hit Jones who converted a three-pointer as the Cougars took a 76-62 lead and held off the Mavericks for a 10-point victory.

USF will hit the road next week as they face Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 14 and St. Cloud State on Dec. 15 in NSIC action.

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS – Despite a double double of 27 points and 10 rebounds from Drew Guebert and 21 points from Trevon Evans, the University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Team (7-2, 2-1 NSIC) dropped an 87-84 overtime decision to Minnesota State (5-2, 3-0 NSIC) in a matchup of the two preseason Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference favorites at the Stewart Center on Saturday night.

USF trailed by 12 points with 16:59 to play in the second half before rallying to send the game into overtime on a three-point shot by Evans with 1.6 seconds left. In overtime, MSU outscored USF, 12-9 to take the win.

“I was really pleased with our effort because they laid it all out there tonight,” said USF Head Coach Chris Johnson, who fell just short of registering his 200th career win. “We had a tough first half in which we shot just 29 percent and fell behind by just about 10 points. But that we fought back into this thing and down the stretch we made a series of big plays,” he said. “We just didn’t have enough at the end. But I am proud of this team because they will keep coming and coming and never quit.”

Guebert, who hit 10-of-23 shots from the field, had his fourth career double double. A senior from Apple Valley, Minn., Guebert had three, three-pointers in nine attempts and played 44 minutes. With his point total, he moved into ninth all-time with 1,605 points at USF and past USF Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Luther Hippe, who had 1,589 points from 1983-87. Interestingly, Guebert surpassed Hippe in his 101st game at USF. Hippe’s point total also occurred in 101 games.

Guebert also registered his 75th double-digit scoring game of his career and his 33rd, 20-point plus performance. Guebert has been on a role with six 20-point or higher games this season and a string of five straight (24, 27, 21, 28, 27).

Evans, who had just four points at halftime, turned it up in the second half with 17 points and finished at 21 with three assists, two steals and a rebound in 43 minutes. A senior from Wichita, Kan., Evans had his ninth straight game of double-digit points this season and recorded his 35th such game of his career. Additionally, Evans now has 22 games of 20 points or more.

Another player to provide important minutes and points was redshirt freshman Chase Grinde, who set a career-high with 17 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing two assists before fouling out. He was 4-of-6 from the field and 8-of-11 at the foul line.

USF.s big problem on Saturday was making shots consistently. USF hit just 29 percent in the first half (9-of-31) as they fell behind, 38-29. In the second half, USF was 15-of-25 for 60 percent in regulation but struggled to 2-of-14 for 14.3 percent in the overtime to finish at 37.1 percent (26-of-70) for the game. Of that total, USF made only 6-of-22 from three-point range.

While the Cougars owned a 43-to-30 rebounding edge with 19 offensive boards, MSU was able to hit 50.9 percent from the field on 28-of-55 shooting. The Mavericks, who made 24-of-32 from the foul line for 75 percent, made 7-of-16 shots from three-point range. MSU was led in scoring by Carlos Anderson, who had 30 points with eight rebounds while Juwan McCloud had 22 points.

Game Breakdown –

MSU jumped to an early 10-3 lead at the 16:45 mark before USF battled back.

With an 11-4 run, which included four points from Grinde, the Cougars tied the game at 14 with 13:14 to play. However, the Cougars scored just five points over the next four minutes as MSU took a 26-19 advantage after an Anderson lay-up at the 7:17 mark.

As would become the trend on this night, MSU took a lead and USF fought back. With a 5-0 run, including a three-point play by Guebert, the Cougars drew within, 26-24 with 5:42 to play. Once again, MSU answered with three foul shots from Carter Asche as MSU took a 34-24 advantage with 3:04 to play. USF cut the lead to seven but dunk by McCloud provided MSU with a 38-29 lead at the break.

Early in the second half, MSU had a basket from McCloud for a 44-32 lead and 16:59 to play in the game. USF started its road back with a two jumpers from Guebert to cut the MSU lead to 50-43 with 12:41 on the clock. Two foul shots by Evans cut the lead to five at 52-47 with 10:54 to play. From there the lead shifted between five and eight points before the Cougars had a pair of foul shots from Grinde to draw within 60-58 (6:52, 2nd). USF finally took the lead after Evans converted a three-point play on a drive to the lane for a 67-66 advantage with 1:29 to play.

With the home crowd creating a deafening roar, MSU answered as Karson Arrenholz hit a three-pointer just 12 seconds later for a 69-67 lead. Two foul shots by McCloud helped MSU to a 73-68 lead with 18 ticks left. However, Evans made a lay-up and two foul shots to cut the deficit to 73-72 with five seconds to play.

After Tre Baumgardner hit two foul shots for the Mavericks, Evans took a shot from about 30 feet straight out from the basket and the shot was true to tie the game and force overtime. In the extra session, USF led just once on two foul shots by Aaron Rothermund with 4:13 to play. From there, Arrenholz made a lay-up (3:56, overtime) for a 78-77 advantage for MSU. USF was unable to gain the lead back as they made just two shots in overtime.

However, USF had one final shot at forcing second overtime. After USF’s Teathloach Pal, who had five points and six rebounds, made 1-of-2 free throws, USF was able to grab the offensive rebound. Justin Taylor, who had five boards on the night, sent a pass to Evans and his shot was on line but just short as the Cougars dropped the heartbreaker.

Next for USF will be a road trip to Minnesota Dululth on Dec. 14 and St. Cloud State on Dec. 15.

-Recap Courtesy USF Athletics