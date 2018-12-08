South Dakota Man Obtains Grant to Research Quick-Frozen Hops

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota man receives a state grant to further examine his patented method of preserving ales.

Spearfish native Steve Polley obtained a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Agriculture Department to research the effect of quick-freezing hops to maintain beer’s taste and quality.

Hops are filled with bittering amino-acids that provide tartness in the early stages of brewing to balance the sweetness of grain.

Freshly harvested crops are either frozen in a home or with nitrogen in a cryogenic freezer.

Polley says the latest specialty-crop grant to hire a local brewmaster to test different variations of his frozen hops.