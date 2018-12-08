Stampede Spoil Teddy Bear Toss In Sioux City

Herd Win On The Road 5-1

Sioux City, IA—Brian Chambers and Ryan Sullivan tallied a goal and an assist each as the Sioux Falls Stampede rolled over the Sioux City Musketeers 5-1 Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center. Jaxson Stauber was solid between the pipes stopping 32 of 33 shots as the Stampede have now earned at least a point in three straight games and improved to 10-7-3 on the season. Jami Krannila, Austen Swankler and Anthony Romano also scored in the win for the Herd who will play five of their remaining seven games in the month of December at home.

After Tuesday night’s slow start the Herd talked before the game about coming ready to play in Sioux City and they were able to control play in the first. After killing off an early penalty the Herd kept grinding and broke through at the 16:31 when Jared Westcott and Brian Chambers connected for a goal to give the Stampede a 1-0 lead. Westcott took the puck down the left wing boards and slid the puck through the crease to Chambers who drove to the net and tipped the puck into the net. Sioux Falls kept pressing and just 13 seconds later scored again, this time off the stick of Austen Swankler. Sam Stevens fired a shot from the point that was stopped by Sioux City goaltender Jake Sibell, but the rebound bounced to Swankler who quickly put it away for his third goal in five games with the Herd. Sioux Falls took that 2-0 lead into the locker room despite being outshot 11-9.

The Stampede added to their lead 5:05 into the second period when Cade Borchardt’s dropped a pass to Jami Krannila picked up the puck at the top of the right circle and wristed it into the upper right-hand corner of the net for a 3-0 advantage. That goal sent Sibell to the bench and Ben Kraws into the game. The Herd would get into penalty trouble later in the period, putting the Musketeers on back-to-back power plays, but were able to shut Sioux City down and take the three goal advantage into the intermission.

The Musketeers would finally get past Stauber at 4:27 of the third when Brock Baker scored. It appeared Stauber was interfered with in the crease, but Baker knocked home the puck to make it a 3-1 game. The Stampede wouldn’t allow the Musketeers to take an momentum off the goal though and kept it a two goal game for most of the period. Sioux Falls extended their lead at 13:42 when Brian Chambers connected with Ryan Sullivan in the slot and Sullivan blasted the puck past Kraws to give the Herd a commanding 4-1 lead.

Things got interesting late as the Musketeers were awarded a penalty shot at 17:45, but Viljami Nieminen was stopped by the blocker of Stauber to keep it a 4-1 game. The Herd put the game away for good at 18:01 when Anthony Romano scored on an empty net to give the Stampede their tenth win of the season.

Sioux City outshot the Stampede 11-7 in the third period and 34-26 on the night. The Musketeers finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play while the Stampede were 0-for-1.

The Herd return home now for a three games in three days next week starting Thursday when they host the Dubuque Fighting Saints at 7:05 PM. The Herd will then play host to Green Bay on Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 PM.

