Texas Toast In Skyforce Rout

Sioux Falls Rolls To 129-108 Win

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten (32 points and 13 rebounds) posted his fifth-consecutive 30-point game as the Sioux Falls Skyforce (11-3) defeated the Texas Legends (6-9) by a 129-108 margin on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Legends led by as many as six points early in the contest, paced by a 12-point first quarter from New Orleans Pelicans assignee Frank Jackson (27 points and four rebounds). The Skyforce, however, fought its way back to take a 31-29 lead into the first quarter break and would never trail again in the contest.

Along with Maten, the Skyforce was led by Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (24 points, 6-9 3FG) who scored nine-straight points by himself in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice for Sioux Falls. Charles Cooke III (19 points), Raphiael Putney (17 points) and Rodney Purvis (15 points) rounded out the double-digit scoring in what was a well-rounded victory for the Force.

Dallas Mavericks two-way player Daryl Macon (21 points and eight assists) and Keith Hornsby (16 points) accompanied Jackson in accounting for much of the Legends’ offensive output, while Dallas Mavericks assignee Ray Spalding (10 points and 12 rebounds) tallied Texas’ only double-double in the loss.

Bubu Palo scored six points to go along with a career-high 14 assists, while recently acquired Jarnell Stokes posted 11 rebounds, five points and three assists in just 16 minutes off the bench in the win. The game marked Stokes’ first action with the Skyforce since winning the 2016 NBA G League Finals.

The Skyforce now looks to build on its 7-1 home record on Monday, December 10 as the Agua Caliente Clippers (5-7) make their first visit to Sioux Falls this season. Meanwhile, the Texas Legends continue their three-game road trip by visiting the Memphis Hustle (8-6) on Monday, followed by a trip to Grand Rapids to take on the Drive (5-8) on Wednesday, December 8.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce