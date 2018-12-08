The 2nd Annual 605 Made Christmas Market

SIOUX FALLS, SD- The holiday season is a big time of year for artists. Many of them gathered in a parking garage today for the “Made in 605 Christmas Market.”

After cancelling last week due to weather conditions, the 605 Made Christmas Market brought in 70 vendors from all over South Dakota to show off and sell their craft. There was everything from clothes, jewelry, food, to some homemade evergreen trees.

“We’ve got them from East River to West River, from the north part of the state to the south part of the state, and all super talented people. Many of them don’t have a lot of venues to sell their work. They’re small artists, but we love giving them this kind of exposure and connecting their products with people who want to buy them,” says Owner of SiouxFalls.Business Jodi Schwan.

This market also encourages people to shop locally for the holidays. For more information on local businesses in Sioux Falls, check out http://www.siouxfalls.business.