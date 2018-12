Top Ranked Tea Tops Dakota Valley

Titans Win 83-73

TEA, S.D. — The Tea Titans, ranked #1 in Class A Boy’s Basketball, opened the 2018-19 season with a thrilling 83-73 victory over Dakota Valley on Saturday evening in Tea. Noah Friedel led the Titans with 25 points and Justin Hohn added 24. Dakota Valley’s Nate Rice led all scorers with 31 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!