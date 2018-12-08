UMKC Stuns USD Despite Umude’s Heroics

Coyotes Fall 65-63

VERMILLION, S.D. – It was a tale of two halves for the South Dakota men’s basketball team in a 65-63 loss to UMKC Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes shot 52 percent from the field on 13-of-25 shot attempts in the first half to hold a 10-point halftime lead at 40-30. South Dakota then hit just 7-of-19 shots in the second half for 36.8 percent.

The Kangaroos, who have won two-straight games over Summit League foes, improve to 3-7 on the season while USD falls to 4-5.

Trailing 18-13 midway through the first half, the Coyotes went on a 15-5 run to open a 28-23 lead. Within the run, Triston Simpson tallied 10 of his 16 points, the fifth time the junior has tallied double-digits this season.

South Dakota then closed the half on a 12-5 run to enter the break leading 40-30. Sophomore Stanley Umude hit a 64-foot shot as the buzzer was sounding for three of his game-high 18 points.

The Coyotes then opened the second half with a layup from Umude, but the Kangaroos methodically chipped away at the Coyote lead and knotted the score at 57 with 7:09 remaining. From there, it was a back-and-forth affair.

Xavier Bishop knocked in a layup for UMKC with 2:52 remaining to give the visiting team a 63-61 lead.

Umude was twice sent to the free throw line, hitting 1-of-2 two attempts on both occasions as the Coyotes knotted the game at 63 in the closing seconds.

With UMKC holding for the final shot of the game, Bishop drew contact on his shot attempt with 1.5 seconds remaining, sinking both free throws, which proved to be the game-winning points.

Bishop led the Kangaroos with 15 points as Danny Dixon added 14 points. The Roos and Coyotes each shot 45.5 percent from the field for the game, with UMKC hitting 25-of-55 shot attempts.

Umude tallied his 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and added six rebounds as Simpson had 16 points and Tyler Peterson 12 points. Trey Burch-Manning grabbed a game-high seven rebounds.

Junior Cody Kelley made his return to the Coyote lineup after missing the previous four games with a foot injury. He played 24 minutes and hit his first 3-point basket of the season.

South Dakota returns to action Wednesday hosting Bellevue. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

-Recap & Highlights Courtesy USD Athletics