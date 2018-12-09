Great Bear Open for the Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Recent cold temperatures have made for the perfect snow-making conditions at Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls. Staff there have been busy in the last few weeks making snow, which they do with their snow gun machines. All that snow has piled up enough to open for limited ski runs. Last year, the park couldn’t open until around Christmas time because of the warm temperatures. Staff say they’re happy to get people on the slopes a bit earlier this year.

“It’s been great. We had people rolling in at 8:30 a.m. to get on the first chair at 9 a.m. So lots of people out enjoying the skiing and snowboarding today,” said General Manager, Dan Grider.

Crews are still busy making snow on the tubing hill and on remaining trails. They hope to open those soon.

Great Bear is open Monday- Thursday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information click here: https://greatbearpark.com/