Senior Leadership Helps Jacks Weather Storms & Kennesaw State

Sets Up Semifinal Rematch With NDSU

KENNESAW, GA — Through rain, wind and snow the South Dakota State football team has overcome a little bit of every thing this season and in their FCS Playoff run.

After jumping out to a 20-3 lead in their FCS Quarterfinal yesterday at soggy Kennesaw State, the Jacks saw their lead sliced to three late in the fourth quarter. But the senior leadership of Sioux Falls native Taryn Christion came through in the biggest plays of SDSU’s season, converting a pair of key third downs to ice the game and help the Jacks, literally, weather the storm on all fronts.

Weather certainly won’t be in issue in the semifinals when the Jackrabbits head to Fargodome to face arch rival North Dakota State. This will be the 11th meeting between the teams since 2012, and fourth in the playoffs with NDSU winning the previous three.

The Jacks have had more success against the Bison of late, splitting the last four matchups. Their most recent game was a terrific battle back on September 29th, in which the Bison rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Jacks 21-17.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM on Friday with a national television audience on ESPN 2.