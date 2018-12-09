Sioux Falls Woman Helps “Bundle Up” Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- One Sioux Falls woman is continuing to help bring warmth to those in need this holiday season. After working through a few kinks, Denise Patton is ready to make “Bundle Up Sioux Falls” bigger and better this year.

“Last year was kind of a pilot year and I was absolutely astounded at how many items just kept flying off the trees so we couldn’t keep them stocked so clearly there is a huge need,” said Patton.

Around this time of year, there are many different fundraisers and events happening. However, she’s keeping “Bundle Up Sioux Falls” going because unlike others, this one is anonymous.

“If you do find yourself in need of you know, hats, scarves, or something to stay warm you can just walk by and grab it and leave. You don’t need to sign up or stand in line anywhere,” said Patton.

With the help of volunteers, she collects snow garments like hats and gloves. The items are then hung on trees for those in need to take for free.

A couple weeks ago she started it back up for the winter season. With the help of volunteers she hung up 400 winter items.

This time around she’s changed locations. Winter gear is now hanging on trees on the east side of First Lutheran Church in Downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s turning out really well. We’ve got a lot of easily accessible spaces and people can still reality get to the items,” said Patton.

She’s also doubled the amount of volunteers. There’s around 13 people helping out now.

Last year the clips worked fairly well, but they will be monitoring the trees daily just in case.

“We really want to maintain this. We want this to look nice and the weather is always going to be an issue we have to keep track of. So if we have a really really bad storm coming in or something we need to keep track of, we may pull the items for a day and then put them back out,” said Patton.

Her goal was to help others, but it’s also allowed her to see the true colors of those in Sioux Falls.

“I was so thrilled at the outpouring of support from the community and I don’t know that I was surprised, but it was a nice addition to the project last year.”

Donation boxes are out at all the Sioux Falls libraries. They take new and gently used winter items.