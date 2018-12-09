The 4th Annual “Caring Santa” at the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, SD- Visiting Santa is often on the “to-do” list for many families during the holiday season. While it can be an exciting moment for many, some kids need a calmer environment to enjoy the experience.

“Caring Santa” is a nationwide event Simon holds in malls for kids before they open. To make kids feel comfortable, the music and other background noise is turned off. This is the 4th year the Empire Mall has been hosting the “Caring Santa” event. 18 families made their way out on Sunday morning to meet St. Nick and it’s something most of them look forward to each year.

“I’ve had families that come to this every single year and they are so thankful because can’t do the Empire Mall when it’s really busy. This is because their senses and the kids can’t handle the crowds. When they can come here, it’s quiet, and they can get that one on one time they could not be more appreciative,” says Director of Marketing & Business for the Empire Mall Kirsten Schaffer.

Santa will still be at the mall until Christmas Eve.