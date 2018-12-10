2018 Minnesota Tax Returns Will Be a Bigger Pain Than Usual

MINNEAPOLIS – Filing Minnesota state income tax returns for 2018 is going to be more of a pain than usual.

That’s because lawmakers and the governor left a crucial piece of legislation unfinished last session. It would have synched Minnesota’s income tax rules with the 2017 federal tax overhaul. And it’s too late to fix it for the upcoming tax season.

While legislative leaders say they want to pass a long-term solution soon, taxpayers are still stuck with the rules that now exist.

White Bear Lake accountant Elizabeth Bystrom, says just about every Minnesotan who files an income tax return will be affected. She says that preparing tax forms will be very complicated due to the differences between the state and federal rules, and in some cases it will be a nightmare.