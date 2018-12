Authorities Investigating Body Found in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – Mitchell Police are investigating after a body was found in field on Monday.

Police say they received a call of suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of South Burr Street. Arriving officers found the vehicle running.

While investigating police say they found the body of 52-year-old male in an open field located a short distance away from the vehicle.

Police say it doesn’t appear to be a suspicious death.