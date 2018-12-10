Christian Rozeboom Brings The Boom For SDSU’s Defense

Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week

BROOKINGS, S.D. — He’s the man in the middle of everything at South Dakota State.

In many ways Christian Rozeboom is used to that growing up in a football family where everyone went to Northwestern, with his dad and brother playing for the Red Raiders.

“Yeah I definitely got beat up a little bit when I was little! I got two older brothers, they never took it easy on me, which I thank them for that.” Rozeboom says.

Christian was handing out the punishment during his prep career at Sioux Center, leading the Warriors to the state title game in 2014 and getting a scholarship at SDSU. During his redshirt season, Rozeboom was challenged to become middle linebacker by his position coach Jimmy Rogers.

“He believed in me when I, honestly, didn’t believe in myself. He told me I was going to play middle linebacker and I was about 205 pounds and I was like alright, well, we’ll go for it. The guys around me that was huge. They pushed me my freshman year, they helped me out a ton.” Christian says.

And Christian repaid his confidence, starting every game the last three years while leading the Jacks each season in tackles and becoming an All-American. Much like Taryn Christion on offense, Rozeboom is the quarterback of the defense.

“What he really means to the defense is he’s so much like Taryn in terms of a stable, even keel, great leader that leads by example and once in a while will say something that needs to be said.” SDSU Head Football Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

Who won’t settle for anything less than being at the top of his game.

“Just play my game, proving myself every practice, every game.” Rozeboom says.