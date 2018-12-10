City, Fraternal Order of Police Union Unable to Reach Agreement on Labor Negotiations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the last several months, the City of Sioux Falls and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 have been negotiating a labor agreement.

The city has declared an impasse is now asking city councilors to approve its latest offer to the union.

“the city declared impasse, it definitely was not a mutual thing.” Tommy Schmitz, a member of the FOP Union Negotiating Team.

those on the fraternal order of police negotiation team say they’re fighting for more longevity pay for veteran officers, specialty pay and education incentive pay.

The only specialty pay we have is for our training officers, police training officers, and that’s it we think there’s room to gain there, that’s where we focused our negotiations on

the union says offering these pay incentives will help keep Sioux Falls Police Department competitive with those in comparable cities.

We’re just trying to get what’s best for the men and women of the department

In a release, the City of Sioux Falls argues this extra pay would create dis-incentives for promotions, and would not benefit all members of the department.

The City is asking the council to approve its last “best offer” made to the union at the December 18 council meeting.

Its a move the labor union says is “disappointing.”

“There’s a lot of agree to disagree but the whole purpose of a negotiation is to come to an agreement in the middle. We’re willing to do that, it feels like thats not reciprocated. 114 so its very frustrating

Negotiations also came to a standstill in 2016 over cost-of-living adjustments.

That issue was brought before the South Dakota Department of Labor to resolve.