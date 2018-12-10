Cold Stretch Cools Skyforce In Loss To Agua Caliente

Skyforce Fall 114-108

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Los Angeles Clippers two-way player Johnathan Motley (33 points and 13 rebounds) led the way as the Agua Caliente Clippers (7-7) defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (11-4) by a final score of 114-108 on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (32 points, 10-17 3FG) exploded in the first half. Robinson made seven of his first 10 attempts from three-point range as the Skyforce built an early 12-point lead over the Clippers, but the visitors would narrow the deficit to just three points heading into the break. A 13-2 Agua Caliente run to start the third quarter halted put an end to Sioux Falls’ momentum, and began what was a tightly-contested second half of play.

Los Angeles Clippers two-way player Angel Delgado (18 points and 15 rebounds) built on his first-half double-double down the stretch as the Clippers simply overpowered the Skyforce in the final minutes of play. Agua Caliente guard Manu Lecomte (20 points) caught fire in the second half as well, scoring 16 of his 20 points over the final two periods.

Along with Robinson’s career-high performance, fellow Miami two-way player Yante Maten (29 points and 12 rebounds) posted his fourth-straight double-double and his 13th performance with 20-or-more points in 15 games this season for the Skyforce. Maten finished just one point shy of what would have been his sixth-straight 30-point game.

Skyforce guards Briante Weber (12 points, nine assists and six rebounds) and Bubu Palo (10 points and seven assists) were the only other players in double figures on a night that saw a short-handed Sioux Falls team play only seven players.

Anthony Bennett (13 points) and Ryan Boatright (10 points) combined for 23 points off the bench in the win for the Clippers as the visitors edges the Skyforce in nearly every category. Agua Caliente topped Sioux Falls by a 54-48 margin in the paint, a 17-9 margin in second-chance points and an 18-17 margin in fast break points.

The Skyforce now travel west for a back-to-back road set against the Santa Cruz Warriors (10-4) and the South Bay Lakers (8-8) on Friday and Saturday, December 14 and 15. Meanwhile, the Clippers return home to Ontario, California to take on the Erie BayHawks (6-6) on Thursday, December 13.

-Recap Courtesy SF Skyforce