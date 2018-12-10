Faulkton School District Residents to Vote on $9M Project

FAULKTON, S.D. (AP) – Residents of the Faulkton School District are voting this month on whether to raise property taxes to pay for a $9 million school improvement project.

The proposed bond issue would cover demolition of the existing middle school and high school and the construction of new buildings. It also would fund the renovation of elementary classrooms and various other school improvements.

The election is Dec. 18. The American News reports that four community informational meetings are scheduled this week.