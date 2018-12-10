Heroes and Helpers: Officers Help Kids Shop for Gifts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Some Sioux Falls Police Officers will have a special assignment tomorrow night.

Through the Heroes and Helpers event, officers will team up with kids from The Banquet. They will be heading to both Sioux Falls Targets tomorrow evening on the hunt for gifts and toys.

The event is sponsored by Target, and brings smiles to the faces of both the kids and the officers.

“This is something the kids really have a great time with, not only buying presents for themselves, but a lot of times buying presents for brothers and sisters and even parents, so this is a real fun time,” said Officer Same Clemens.

Sioux Falls Police, The Banquet and Target have teamed up for nearly two decades to help bring Christmas to as many children as possible.