In Possible Plea Deal, Accused Russian Agent Case ‘Resolved’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Prosecutors say they have “resolved” a case against a woman accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government, a sign that she likely has taken a plea deal.

The information was included in a court filing Monday in the case against Maria Butina. Her lawyers and federal prosecutors have asked for a court hearing as soon as Tuesday morning.

The documents did not provide details about the resolution.

Prosecutors allege Butina, 30, gathered intelligence on American officials and political organizations. They said she used her contacts with the National Rifle Association.

She is charged with conspiracy and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Russia.

Butina’s lawyer says she is a student interested in American politics and better U.S.-Russian relations.