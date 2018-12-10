Meet the Newest Member of Dakota State University: Dewey

MADISON, S.D. – Sometimes when professors can’t be in the classroom they will cancel class. The D.S.U. professors of the College of Education have a new, innovative way of being in the classroom no matter the circumstance.

After applying for a grant, Dewey arrived on campus in October. Dewey is a telepresence robot that professors and students can control off a web browser.

“The website that you use to access Dewey is called ‘doublerobotics.com’ and that’s the company that made the robot,” says Assistant Professor of Math Education Kevin Smith.

The grant was a partnership with another professor from the College of Business and Information Systems. That professor is handicapped, so he hopes more robots come from this grant in the future.

Smith explains, “He’s really interested in this because it allows him to attend meetings remotely and not have to deal with the challenges that he would normally be faced with in terms of navigating across campus and moving around.”

By using arrow keys on the computer, Dewey can go anywhere. With the login credentials, faculty and students have access to the robot. When she is back home in Washington, Senior Education Major, Reanna Fitzgerald plans to use Dewey next semester during the college’s “Cookie University” for girl scouts.

“I helped create a lesson plan to (kind of) be involved the ‘cookie university,’ but I can’t be here because I’ll be in Washington state student teaching. So I’ll use that (Dewey) so I can help during the lesson plan,” says Fitzgerald.

Dewey is the only robot on campus at the College of Education. D.S.U. is hoping to add more in the near future.