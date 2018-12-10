NDSU Coach Chris Klieman Accepts Job At Kansas State

Will Remain As Bison Head Coach For Friday's Semifinal With SDSU
Zach Borg,
FARGO, N.D.  —  The South Dakota State football team plays at North Dakota State on Friday in the FCS Semifinals and they’ll be doing so against a Bison team whose head coach is leaving.

Chris Klieman has accepted an offer to become the next head coach at Kansas State and will reportedly make $2.3 million dollars per year.  Klieman took over for Craig Bohl in 2014 after NDSU had won three straight national titles and has kept the train going with a 67-6 record and three more championships in five seasons.

Klieman will remain with the Bison for the remainder of their playoff run.

NDSU and SDSU kickoff at 7 PM on Friday.

