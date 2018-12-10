Out and About with Kali: Week of Dec 10

Carleen Wild,
If you are still looking for just the right gift for that special someone in your life this holiday season, there are some fun opportunities to get out this week and shop. Till you drop, if you’re up for it. Check out what Kali was able to round up in this week’s edition of Out and About!

Wednesday, December 12 – Shopping Night at Music and MoreHarrisburg 

Thursday, December 13 – Holiday Boutique CrawlSioux Falls 

Thursday, December 13 – Men’s Shopping NightSioux Falls

Friday, December 14 – Geminid Meteor Shower HikeGood Earth State Park

Sunday, December 16 – Holiday Jam with the Hegg BrothersSioux Falls 

 

