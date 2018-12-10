Sioux Falls School Board Approves New Middle School Location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District thinks it’s found the perfect spot for a new middle school. The school board is voted Monday night to buy land for construction. KDLT’s Allison Royal reveals where that location will be and the price tag that comes with it.

It doesn’t look like much now, but this area could soon be a school for 1,000 kids. The district is hoping to buy land from Burns Property here in the Southeastern part of town. While we don’t have an exact address yet, the school would be north of 41st Street, east of Highway 11, and west of Faith Avenue. Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher says land in the Southeast side is pricey.

“The land is the Southeastern quadrant of the community is harder to come by than it is in the northwest quadrant,” said Maher.

The parties agreed at a price tag of more than $2 million, which breaks down to about $2.23 cents per square foot. The district is hoping to finance the project entirely through the bond referendum. If it goes over budget, project managers will turn to the capital outlay fund.

“I think we’re going to be okay,” said Jeff Kreiter, the director of operational services. “I think we’re going to make it within the numbers that we have.”

Maher hopes to model the school much like George McGovern Middle School.

“[We’ll do] a little tweaking to make sure that we’re not doing anything – duplicating anything that might need changing,” said Kreiter. “I know that there’s a special ed component that we’ll be probably expanding.”

The district is hoping to open a new school in 2021 or 2022.

The district hopes to pick a name for the new middle school, along with the new high school, next month. The naming committee will have some guidelines. It can name a school after a president, a person with significant achievements, or the location of the school.

