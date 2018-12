Watch: Rapid City Police Dog Gets New Winter Boots

A story that’s gone viral around the nation – the newest K-9 to join the Rapid City Police Department now has snow boots to help him while on duty!

To keep warm this winter, Jary (pronounced Yaree) was given dog boots with traction pads and as you can see, it took him some time to adjust. But he appears, after some time in them, to be doing just fine.