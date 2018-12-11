HIGHLIGHTS: Jacks Post 90 1st Half Points, Cruise by Savannah St.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State is in its 116th season of men’s basketball, and on Tuesday night accomplished something it had never done, scoring 139 points in a dominant victory over Savannah State at Frost Arena.

The Jackrabbits (9-3) broke team records in points, points in a half (90) and 3-pointers (23) in the 139-72 win with a quartet of double-figure scorers, as all 10 players found the points column.

Mike Daum led the way with a 37-point, 17-rebound double-double in 28 minutes of action, hitting four 3-pointers. Skyler Flatten reset a career-high in scoring with 29 and buried 6-of-7 from deep, while David Jenkins recorded his second game of the season with eight 3-pointers, scoring 28 in 27 minutes.

Tevin King just missed a triple-double as he dished 13 assists (a Division I era school record), tallied 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds without committing a turnover. Owen King, who also had zero turnovers, hit all three of his attempts from 3-point range and added six assists.

The Jacks finished 53-of-87 from the field to shoot over 60 percent for the second-straight game and buried 23-of-34 (67.6 percent) from deep. As well, SDSU dished 32 assists and outscored the Tigers in the paint by 42.

“I’m certainly pleased with how our guys shared the ball,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “That’s what really stood out to me on the offensive end and what led to some of the gaudy numbers and opportunities that we had.

“We knew coming in they were a team that plays at a really fast pace and they shoot it quick. We saw in those first three possessions where they banged 3s on us how they can get it going. So I think once the game settled in we did a great job, but overall proud of our guys, their effort, sharing the ball. Tevin King stands out obviously – 13 assists, no turnovers. Owen King off the bench – six assists, no turnovers. So, when you have numbers like that things are going to go your way.”

South Dakota State roared out of the gates, hitting its first six attempts from the field to build a 15-9 lead in the opening two minutes of action. After Savannah State cut it to three, the Jacks went on a 16-3 run over the next four minutes to stretch their lead to 16 (31-15).

Up 46-28 with nine minutes left in the half, Jenkins and Flatten hit two 3-pointers each to spark the Jackrabbits on a burst of 23 unanswered as SDSU opened up a 69-28 advantage. In total, the Jacks outscored Savannah State 44-5 in the final 9:01 of the period to carry a 90-33 lead into the break.

With the game already out of reach at the midway point, South Dakota State cooled off to start the second half as Savannah State outplayed the Jacks early, but with less than eight to play SDSU strung together another lopsided rally (27-7) to close out the game.

The Jacks passed the century-mark on a Daum 3-pointer at 14:26, broke the school’s Division I single-game points record (111) on a Dillon jumper at 9:54, and with 2:49 left to play saw Ryan Krueger bury a 3 to give the Jacks the overall scoring mark.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 1-0 all-time against Savannah State.

90 points is a program record for points in a first half. The previous record was 77 against Midland Lutheran (1990). That game was also featured the record for single-game points (136). The NCAA’s record for points in a half against a Division opponent is 97 (Oklahoma versus Alliant International; Nov. 29, 1989) and the single-game record is 186 (Loyola Marymount versus Alliant International; Jan. 5, 1991).

SDSU and Savannah State combined for 85 3-point attempts.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game 63rd on the NCAA’s career scoring list with 2,509 points. He is now 46th on the list with 2,546 career points.

David Jenkins passed the 20-point mark for the 19th time as a Jackrabbit.

The Jackrabbits had three 20-point scorers for the first time since Jan. 29, 2011 when Clint Sargent (22), Nate Wolters (21) and Jordan Dykstra (20) did it against Southern Utah.

South Dakota State has won 26 consecutive games at home and holds the nation’s longest-active home-winning streak.

The Jackrabbits have now hit 16 or more 3-pointers seven times during T.J. Otzelberger‘s tenure.

23 made 3-pointers is tied for the second-most in Summit League history.

139 points is the second-most scored in an NCAA Division I game this season, trailing only the Citadel’s 148-point game. It is also the second most scored in Summit League history, one shy of Troy’s league record from the 1995 season.

Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road for a pair of games this weekend, beginning Saturday at No. 6 Nevada in Reno, Nevada. Tipoff against the Wolf Park is 8 p.m. CT.

-GoJacks.com-