HIGHLIGHTS: Warriors Fend Off Patriots 59-49 December 11, 2018 Nicole Griffith, Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmail SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — High School Girls AA- #5 Washington hosting cross town rivals #3 Lincoln. Click on the video box for highlights. Categories: High School Sports, Sports, Sports Top Story Tags: high school girls basketball, Lincoln Patriots, Washington Warriors Related Post KDLT TAILGATE TOUR-Washington Warriors Lincoln Beats Brookings In Boys Tennis Lincoln Names Jared Fredenburg New Head Football C... STATE AA: O’Gorman Boys & Girls Dethro...