O’Gorman High School’s S.T.E.M. Program is Flying to New Heights

SIOUX FALLS, SD- It’s not every day students are told to fly drones in a gym, but today’s all about education.

“Anytime that we can give the kids an opportunity to use hands on manipulative to help them deepen their understanding and growth their depth of knowledge does help them,” says O’Gorman High School Computer Science Teacher Tara Johanneson.

What you’re seeing is the sophomore year of the computer programming class at O’Gorman High School and these students are flying drones they programmed themselves. The class teaches students different coding programs like Python to create games and other applications.

Johanneson explains, “The Python language is very adaptable and can be utilized in a lot of different ways and we started learning the basics.”

These drones are loans, but the hope is to fund enough money so students can experience this and other opportunities through other S.T.E.M. classes. Students like Olivia Tunge.

“I’ve always struggled with computer related stuff and I wanted to get better at it. It’s been really fun so far,” says O’Gorman High School Senior Tunge.

She says this class has prepared her for her future career in environmental science.

Tunge says, “This is the only computer science class I’ve taken her, but if there were more it would just be a great opportunity for students to have to learn more about that.”

Proving the sky’s the limit for these S.T.E.M. students.

The drones used today were on loan from Augustana University. O’Gorman is adding on to its S.T.E.M. curriculum with a Computer Science Principles course next year.