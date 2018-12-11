Race Cars to Return to I-90 Speedway Mother’s Day Weekend 2019

HARTFORD, S.D. – When I-90 Speedway closed in 2015, race fans and drivers were left Deflated.

“Imagine you’re a football fan and suddenly there’s no high school, no college football, and you can barely watch any pro games locally. That’s what race fans in the Sioux Falls area have been going through for the last couple of years,” said Shawn Neisteadt, announcer for I-90 Speedway.

Race cars will soon return to the dirt track.

On May 11th, 2019, I-90 Speedway is officially reopening.

“This is something that is really kind of unprecedented in the racing world,” said I-90 Speedway General Manager Rod Pattison. “Unfortunately our sport has had tracks closing, this is something that is exciting to not only this region, but to everybody in the racing world that a track is actually opening up again.”

Pattison will manage the track under the original owners.

While the schedule is still being finalized, racing is expected every Saturday night through Labor Day.

Saturday night base classes will include 305 cubic inch sprint cars, late model street stocks, B modifieds and hobby stocks, with additional special races with touring series.

Local racers say they are ready to come back home.

“People are getting some sponsors back that they lost because they weren’t racing here, it’s making it easier to get some of the local sponsors back into racing, which is awesome,” said Late Model Street Stock Car driver Cory Yeigh.

The track has been maintained through the three-year racing drought.

Management plans to bring in new bleachers by opening day.

Having racing back in the area also brings the promise of new business.

“When it left in 2015, it left a hole in our hearts in Hartford, and around the area,” said Hartford Chamber and Economic Development Director Jesse Fonkert. “We’re really excited to see this development take place. This is a big deal for our businesses, for our community.”

The team that’s reviving the track says there’s still a lot of work to be done before the checkered flags are waving again, but they’re excited to bring racing back to the Sioux Empire.

“It’s been something the folks around this part of the country have enjoyed for 60 plus years and hopefully this is the start of another 60 or more,” said Neisteadt.

As for badlands speedway in Brandon, formerly Huset’s Speedway, owner Chuck Brennan has given a deadline of Monday, December 31st for interested parties to purchase the track for $6,299,999.

The main fundraising group “Hope for Huset’s” has raised just under $200,000.