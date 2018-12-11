Senate Passes Bill to Fund Agriculture, Food Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has passed the farm bill, a multibillion-dollar legislative package to fund agriculture and food aid programs.

The legislation comes with an estimated price tag of $867 billion over a decade. It passed the Senate 87-13.

The vote comes less than one day after the House and Senate reached an agreement on the bill, which for months had been caught up in tense negotiations over the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps.

The bill reauthorizes crop insurance and conservation programs, and legalizes the industrial production of hemp.

The House is expected to pass the legislation soon and send it to President Donald Trump for his signature.