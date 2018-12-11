Two Teens Arrested in Connection with Minnehaha, Lincoln Co. Burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say two teens arrested in Sioux Falls on Monday are connected to multiple burglary cases in both Lincoln and Minnehaha County.

Police say they received a report of two people that may be intoxicated in a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Sunburst Place. Arriving officers discovered the driver of the vehicle was on parole and the passenger was on probation.

Officers searched the vehicle and found four rifles, a shotgun, prescription pills, marijuana paraphernalia, and a small amount of meth. Police say one of the rifles had the serial number partially scratched off. Police also found various items, as well as checks and bank cards not in either of their names.

Police say three of the guns were stolen from Minnehaha County and connected the suspects to at least six different burglary cases in Lincoln County.

19-year-old Samir Albaidhani is facing three counts of possession of stolen property, obstruction, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana charges.

The passenger, 18-year-old Kaytlin Johns is facing three counts of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana charges.

Police say more charges may be added throughout the investigation.